Ravens' Mark Ingram: Contributes 79 yards from scrimmage

Ingram carried 15 times for 50 yards and caught three passes for an additional 29 yards during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bills.

Ingram struggled against a strong Buffalo run defense as he finished averaging 3.3 yards per carry. He contributed as a pass catcher, finishing second on the team in receiving as he still achieved a respectable total of 79 yards from scrimmage. Ingram has surpassed 60 rushing yards just once over the last five games and hasn't reached the end zone since Week 12. He'll look to get back on track Thursday against the Jets.