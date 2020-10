Coach John Harbaugh noted Monday that Ingram (ankle) "probably will be back" for the Ravens' next scheduled game, but added "we'll have to see," Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The Raven are on bye in Week 7 and are slated to play the Steelers on Nov. 1. Ingram will thus have some added healing time to prepare for that contest, but if he ends up not being ready for Week 8 action, added carries would be available for J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.