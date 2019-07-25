Ravens' Mark Ingram: Could get passing downs
Ingram may handle passing downs for the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Signed to a three-year, $15.5 million contract, Ingram is a safe bet to open the season as Baltimore's lead back, though it isn't entirely clear when he will or won't be on the field. With no obvious choice on the roster for passing downs, the Ravens could use Ingram in those situations, which in turn would free up snaps on early downs for some combination of Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Kenneth Dixon. Preseason games might provide a small hint about the workload division for Week 1.
More News
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Latches on with Baltimore•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Could land with Ravens•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Prefers to stay in New Orleans•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Modest production in season-ending loss•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Posts 62 total yards in playoff win•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Rests for much of finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Allison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...