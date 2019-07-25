Ravens' Mark Ingram: Could get passing downs

Ingram may handle passing downs for the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Signed to a three-year, $15.5 million contract, Ingram is a safe bet to open the season as Baltimore's lead back, though it isn't entirely clear when he will or won't be on the field. With no obvious choice on the roster for passing downs, the Ravens could use Ingram in those situations, which in turn would free up snaps on early downs for some combination of Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Kenneth Dixon. Preseason games might provide a small hint about the workload division for Week 1.

