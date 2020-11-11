Coach John Harbaugh indicated Wednesday that Ingram (ankle) is progressing to the point where he could be a backfield option for the Ravens on Sunday against the Patriots, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Ingram last suited up in Week 6 and if he does return to action Sunday, he'd rejoin a Baltimore backfield that also includes Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. Even before his injury, Ingram's volume was modest, as the running back logged a total of 50 carries (for 225 yards and two TDs) and three catches (on five targets) though six games.