Ravens' Mark Ingram: Dealing with calf injury
Coach John Harbaugh doesn't believe that the calf injury Ingram suffered Sunday involves any structural issues, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
More about the running back's injury should come to light Monday, but keep in mind that the Ravens have clinched the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, so there's a possibility that the team could rest or limit key players like Ingram next weekend against the Steelers, in any case.
