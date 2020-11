Ingram, who is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers, is dealing with "more of a high-ankle sprain than a low-ankle sprain" per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Considering that, Ingram who is expected to be inactive Sunday, may miss time beyond Week 8, give that such ankle issues tend to cause multi-week absences. For any length of time Ingram is unavailable, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins will head the Ravens' rushing attack.