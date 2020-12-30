site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Mark Ingram: Dealing with illness
RotoWire Staff
Dec 30, 2020
5:37 pm ET 1 min read
Ingram (illness) did not practice Wednesday.
Ingram has been a healthy scratch in back-to-back games, so Baltimore's offense would likely emerge relatively unscathed even if he were to miss Week 17. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have clearly established themselves as the
Ravens' top running backs.
