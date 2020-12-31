Ingram (illness) isn't participating in practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Ingram's ailment isn't related to COVID-19, as he previously tested positive for the coronavirus in late November. He missed one game while waiting to clear the league's health and safety protocols, but shortly after returning to the 53-man roster, Ingram lost hold his starting role to J.K. Dobbins. With Gus Edwards also working ahead of him and Justice Hill's special-teams prowess earning him a spot as the Ravens' third-string back, Ingram has been a healthy inactive for the past two games. Even if he overcomes his illness in time for Sunday's regular-season finale in Cincinnati, Ingram could find himself on the Ravens' inactive list for a third straight week.