Ingram (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Ingram remained sidelined at practice Friday and seems destined for inactive status Sunday. In that scenario, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins will once again lead Baltimore's rushing attack this weekend.
