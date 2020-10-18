site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-mark-ingram-exits-sundays-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Mark Ingram: Exits Sunday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Eagles with a left ankle injury, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
If Ingram is unable to return to the contest, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill remain on hand to handle the Ravens' backfield duties Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read