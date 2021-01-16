Ingram is on track to be a healthy scratch for Saturday night's divisional-round playoff game against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This anticipated outcome isn't surprising, considering Ingram was inactive for last Sunday's playoff opener against the Titans. Per Schefter, the veteran running back is "fully healthy and is said to understand that this is a business decision for Baltimore due to salary-cap considerations." Ingram will be an option in the event that the Ravens advance, but versus Buffalo, the team's backfield is in line to feature J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, with Justice Hill in reserve.