Ingram is expected to retain his starting job, but the workload could vary from week to week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Ingram landed in the 12-to-16-carry range in 12 of his 15 regular-season games last year, consistently operating as the lead back ahead of Gus Edwards. The addition of second-round pick J.K. Dobbins makes things a bit more complicated this season, and while the Ravens are a decent bet to lead the league in rushing again, it's also fair to assume Lamar Jackson will account for a big chunk of that production. Now entering the second season of a three-year, $15 million contract, Ingram isn't likely to match his fantasy value from 2019.