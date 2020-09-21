Ingram carried the ball nine times for 55 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 33-16 win over the Texans.

His 30-yard TD run in the fourth quarter ended any thought Houston might have had of mounting a comeback, but Ingram didn't do much else on the day, and Gus Edwards surprisingly led the Ravens in rushing yards. With rookie J.K. Dobbins coming off a big debut last week and Lamar Jackson also getting heavy usage on the ground, Ingram's production could remain erratic all year, but if he gets a healthy workload he could deliver a strong return in Week 3 against a Kansas City defense that just gave up over 100 scrimmage yards to both Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley in an overtime victory.