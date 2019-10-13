Ravens' Mark Ingram: Finds end zone in win over Bengals
Ingram carried 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Bengals. He also caught two passes for an additional 22 yards in the 23-17 win.
Despite a favorable home matchup against a poor run defense, Ingram managed a middling 4.0 yards per carry. On the other hand, Lamar Jackson experienced tremendous success as the primary ball carrier, racking up 152 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Salvaging Ingram's day from a fantasy perspective was a one-yard touchdown plunge, giving him seven rushing scores in six games this season. Ingram could struggle again from a yardage perspective next Sunday in a road matchup with the Seahawks, but he remains a treat to reach the end zone.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...