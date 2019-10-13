Ravens' Mark Ingram: Finds end zone in win over Bengals

Ingram carried 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Bengals. He also caught two passes for an additional 22 yards in the 23-17 win.

Despite a favorable home matchup against a poor run defense, Ingram managed a middling 4.0 yards per carry. On the other hand, Lamar Jackson experienced tremendous success as the primary ball carrier, racking up 152 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Salvaging Ingram's day from a fantasy perspective was a one-yard touchdown plunge, giving him seven rushing scores in six games this season. Ingram could struggle again from a yardage perspective next Sunday in a road matchup with the Seahawks, but he remains a treat to reach the end zone.