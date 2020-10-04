Ingram recorded eight rushes for 34 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against Washington. He added one reception for three yards.

Ingram recorded a one-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter to tally the first score of the game. Despite that positive start, he earned single-digit rushing attempts for the third consecutive games and has not surpassed 10 attempts in a contest this season. Though he still leads the rotation of three backs that includes J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, Ingram will be touchdown reliant as he lacks both rushing volume and targets in the passing game. Week 5 should be another positive matchup for Ingram, however, as the Ravens will square off against the Bengals.