Ingram rushed six times for 28 yards and caught his lone target for a one-yard gain in Tuesday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys.

Ingram was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, and he got the start against Dallas. He finished with just 11 snaps on offense, behind both J.K. Dobbins (21) and Gus Edwards (18). That likely will be the rotation moving forward with Dobbins taking on more responsibility in the Ravens offense. Ingram still will command his fair share of work, but he'll be a touchdown-dependent fantasy player moving forward.