Ingram ran for 103 yards and three scores on 16 carries and added 32 yards on four catches during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Chiefs.

Ingram's second touchdown, a 19-yard romp in which he stiff-armed his way to pay dirt, was probably the most impressive of the trifecta, but fantasy owners probably won't complain about either of the goal-line plunges, either. The veteran back now has two games in which he's topped 100 yards rushing with multiple touchdowns and a not-so-bad 77-yard game sandwiched in between. Next up is a Browns defense that has had its struggles against the formidable likes of Derrick Henry and Le'Veon Bell to start the season.