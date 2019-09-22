Ravens' Mark Ingram: Goes for the hat trick
Ingram ran for 103 yards and three scores on 16 carries and added 32 yards on four catches during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Chiefs.
Ingram's second touchdown, a 19-yard romp in which he stiff-armed his way to pay dirt, was probably the most impressive of the trifecta, but fantasy owners probably won't complain about either of the goal-line plunges, either. The veteran back now has two games in which he's topped 100 yards rushing with multiple touchdowns and a not-so-bad 77-yard game sandwiched in between. Next up is a Browns defense that has had its struggles against the formidable likes of Derrick Henry and Le'Veon Bell to start the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...