Ingram has been diagnosed with a mid-to-high left ankle sprain following an MRI, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ingram was knocked out of Sunday's win at Philadelphia, receiving a season-low offensive snap share of 12 percent. He only managed five carries for 20 yards, which marked the fifth time in six games in which he failed to surpass 40 yards from scrimmage. The Ravens have entered their Week 7 bye, so Ingram may have enough time to recover for their next contest Nov. 1 against the Steelers. Behind Ingram, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are the next running backs up for Baltimore.