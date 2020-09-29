Ingram rushed seven times for 30 yards in Monday night's 34-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Ingram was also targeted once but failed to connect with quarterback Lamar Jackson. On a night when Baltimore trailed for the majority of the contest, the team's patented ground game never got into gear. Jackson led the Ravens with 83 yards, but no tailback topped 40 yards or garnered more than Ingram's seven carries. That being said, through three games, Ingram has totaled just 136 yards while scoring once, so Monday's performance actually resembled his average outing to date. While the small sample size is surely something to consider, the presence of rookie J.K. Dobbins, whose 38 receiving yards paced all pass-catchers, along with holdover Gus Edwards has resulted in Ingram being leaned on less. Fortunately for him, a Week 4 matchup against Washington should bode well for a Ravens rebound.