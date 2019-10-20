Ravens' Mark Ingram: Held in check by Seahawks
Ingram carried 12 times for 46 yards and caught his only target for seven additional yards during Sunday's 30-16 win over the Seahawks.
Ingram never really got it going in this one, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry as his long gain went for just eight yards. The team still racked up 199 rushing yards to the tune of 5.7 yards per carry, but that was mostly due to a big effort on the ground from Lamar Jackson and a helpful performance from Gus Edwards. Ingram's efficiency has waned in recent weeks, as he's averaging 47.3 rushing yards on 14.7 carries over the last three games. He'll face another tough matchup next Sunday night against the Patriots.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...