Ravens' Mark Ingram: Held in check by Seahawks

Ingram carried 12 times for 46 yards and caught his only target for seven additional yards during Sunday's 30-16 win over the Seahawks.

Ingram never really got it going in this one, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry as his long gain went for just eight yards. The team still racked up 199 rushing yards to the tune of 5.7 yards per carry, but that was mostly due to a big effort on the ground from Lamar Jackson and a helpful performance from Gus Edwards. Ingram's efficiency has waned in recent weeks, as he's averaging 47.3 rushing yards on 14.7 carries over the last three games. He'll face another tough matchup next Sunday night against the Patriots.