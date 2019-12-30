Play

Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Able to resume running

Coach John Harbaugh said Ingram (calf) looked good during a running workout Monday.

Ingram suffered the injury Week 16 and was held out Week 17, with the Ravens hoping a bye can help him avoid any additional missed time. The team has a practice scheduled for Tuesday, and it isn't clear if Ingram will be ready to participate. Baltimore's next game will be played Jan. 11 against the Texans, Bills or Titans.

