Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Back in action Saturday
Ingram (calf) is listed as active Saturday against the Titans.
Ingram practiced just one time (Friday) since straining his left calf Week 16, but the session was enough for the Ravens to give him clearance to return for the divisional round. There's a good bet he leads the team's running backs in snaps, but Lamar Jackson will be his dynamic self as a passer and rusher, and Gus Edwards also is on hand for reps. As a result, Ingram may not reach the 15.2 touches per game he received during the regular season.
