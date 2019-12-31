Play

Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Does not practice Tuesday

Ingram (calf) did not practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Ravens did not have much reason to put Ingram out there Tuesday with a day off Wednesday and over a week until their next game, so it's difficult to read too much into the absence. Ingram was able to do some running drills Monday, and if he practices at some point before this week comes to a close, that will be a good sign for his chances of returning to action in the divisional round.

