Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Expected for playoff opener

Coach John Harbaugh relayed Friday that Ingram (calf) is on track to play in the Ravens' Jan. 11 playoff opener.

Harbaugh indicated that the running back is expected to practice at full speed next week, which sets the stage for the Ravens to welcome Ingram back to the lineup after he missed the team's regular-Dec. 29 season finale due to a strained left calf.

