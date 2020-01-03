Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Expected to suit up for playoff opener
Coach John Harbaugh relayed Friday that Ingram (calf) is on track to play in the Ravens' Jan. 11 playoff opener.
Harbaugh indicated that the running back is expected to practice at full speed next week, which sets the stage the Ravens to welcome Ingram back to the lineup after he missed the team's regular-Dec. 29 season finale due to a strained left calf.
