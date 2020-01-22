Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Feeling better after resting
Ingram said Wednesday that his injured calf feels better now, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram suffered the injury Week 16 and was limited to season-low 29 percent snap share in his next appearance, a 28-12 loss to Tennessee on Jan. 11 in the divisional round of the playoffs. It isn't clear if he'll play in Sunday's Pro Bowl, but he should be healthy before the start of the Ravens' offseason program in the spring, when he'll enter Year 2 of a three-year, $15 million contract. Ingram scored a career-high 15 touchdowns in 15 regular-season games during his first season in Baltimore, backed by healthy averages of 5.0 yards per carry and 8.5 per target. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill should have roles in 2020, but the 30-year-old Ingram is a strong bet to retain the lead job.
