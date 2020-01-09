Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Likely to play Saturday
Ingram (calf), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Titans, is slated to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ingram missed the Ravens' regular-season finale to rest a tight calf, and after the team's bye, he was unable to take part in the first two sessions of this week. Having said that, he was limited Thursday, which seemingly will be enough for him to be out there Saturday. Such a decision will be made about 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but ultimately it remains to be seen how much work he'll be able to handle. Gus Edwards is next up for touches behind Ingram.
More News
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Logs limited practice•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Still not practicing Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Sits out first postseason practice•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Expected for playoff opener•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Sits out Friday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.