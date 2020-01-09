Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Likely to play Saturday

Ingram (calf), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Titans, is slated to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ingram missed the Ravens' regular-season finale to rest a tight calf, and after the team's bye, he was unable to take part in the first two sessions of this week. Having said that, he was limited Thursday, which seemingly will be enough for him to be out there Saturday. Such a decision will be made about 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but ultimately it remains to be seen how much work he'll be able to handle. Gus Edwards is next up for touches behind Ingram.