Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Logs limited practice

Coach John Harbaugh said that Ingram (calf) was limited at practice Thursday.

With regard to the running back's status for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans, Harbaugh noted "we'll see how it goes." Based on that comment, it seems likely that Ingram will be officially listed as questionable for Saturday night's 8:15 ET kickoff. If Ingram ends up limited or out this weekend, Gus Edwards would be in line to see added touches out of Baltimore's backfield, as was the case in Week 17, when he logged 21 carries for 130 yards while subbing for Ingram.

