Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Returns to practice Thursday
Ingram (calf) is participating in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram has resumed participating in on-field drills for the first time since injuring his calf Dec. 22. According to Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun, the veteran running back worked on the side during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media. The extent of Ingram's practice activity won't be officially disclosed until the Ravens release Thursday's injury report, but even a limited session would represent notable progress heading into Saturday's NFC divisional matchup against the Titans.
More News
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Still not practicing Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Sits out first postseason practice•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Expected for playoff opener•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Sits out Friday's practice•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Does not practice Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Able to resume running•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.
-
Our first 2020 non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first non-PPR mock draft of the offseason.