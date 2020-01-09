Play

Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Returns to practice Thursday

Ingram (calf) is participating in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ingram has resumed participating in on-field drills for the first time since injuring his calf Dec. 22. According to Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun, the veteran running back worked on the side during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media. The extent of Ingram's practice activity won't be officially disclosed until the Ravens release Thursday's injury report, but even a limited session would represent notable progress heading into Saturday's NFC divisional matchup against the Titans.

