Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Sits out first postseason practice
Ingram (calf) wasn't present for Tuesday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Though Ingram's left calf strain kept him sidelined for a meaningless regular-season finale Dec. 29 against the Steelers, coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism the running back would be ready to go coming out of the Ravens' first-round bye in the postseason. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ingram was "essentially full speed" during the Ravens' unofficial practices last week, but he felt some renewed tightness in his calf in those workouts and will now sit out to begin the current week. Ingram's availability for Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Titans suddenly appears to be in more peril, though he'll still have two more opportunities to fit in some on-field work before the Ravens make a ruling on his status. If Ingram fails to shake off the injury in time for Saturday, Gus Edwards (21 carries for 130 yards in Week 17) would presumably headline the Ravens' ground attack.
