Play

Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Sits out Friday's practice

Ingram (calf) didn't practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It's not surprising that the Ravens proceeded cautiously with Ingram, given that they have a first-round playoff bye. Look for the running back to return to the field in some capacity next week, as the team begins its preparations for a Jan. 11 divisional round contest versus a yet-to-be determined opponent.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories