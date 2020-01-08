Play

Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Still not practicing Wednesday

Ingram (calf) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Ingram hasn't practiced in any official capacity since sustaining a calf injury Week 16, the severity of which kept him sidelined for Dec. 29's meaningless regular-season finale. While it's possible that the Ravens are taking a cautious approach to the veteran running back's recovery, he'll almost certainly need to resume on-field work in at least a limited capacity Thursday for any chance of suiting up against the Titans on Saturday. In the event that Ingram is forced to sit out Saturday's divisional-round tilt, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said that Gus Edwards, who carried the ball 21 times for 130 yards Week 17, will be ready to receive "lots of action," per Zrebiec.

