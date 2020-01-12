Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Struggles with calf in upset loss
Ingram (calf) rushed six times for 22 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Ravens' 28-12 divisional-round loss to the Titans on Saturday.
Ingram came into the contest dealing with the calf injury he'd originally suffered in Week 16 against the Browns, and it wasn't exactly smooth sailing Saturday. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports Ingram was on the sideline for at least one late first-half drive with his calf wrapped, although he was able to return and play in the second half, albeit sparingly. However, the sparse usage appears to have been at least as much a product of a game script that saw Baltimore unexpectedly trail the entire contest. The disappointing finish to the season aside, Ingram enjoyed an excellent debut campaign with the Ravens, rushing for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding a 26-247-5 line through the air across 15 games. He'll be set for another important role next season, although both Gus Edwards and Justice Hill could certainly eat into his opportunities in 2020.
More News
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Back in action Saturday•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Logs limited practice•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Still not practicing Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Sits out first postseason practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...