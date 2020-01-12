Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Struggles with calf in upset loss

Ingram (calf) rushed six times for 22 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Ravens' 28-12 divisional-round loss to the Titans on Saturday.

Ingram came into the contest dealing with the calf injury he'd originally suffered in Week 16 against the Browns, and it wasn't exactly smooth sailing Saturday. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports Ingram was on the sideline for at least one late first-half drive with his calf wrapped, although he was able to return and play in the second half, albeit sparingly. However, the sparse usage appears to have been at least as much a product of a game script that saw Baltimore unexpectedly trail the entire contest. The disappointing finish to the season aside, Ingram enjoyed an excellent debut campaign with the Ravens, rushing for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding a 26-247-5 line through the air across 15 games. He'll be set for another important role next season, although both Gus Edwards and Justice Hill could certainly eat into his opportunities in 2020.