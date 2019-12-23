Ravens' Mark Ingram: Likely eyeing postseason return

Ingram, who strained his left calf in Sunday's 31-15 win over the Browns, is expected to sit out the Ravens' Week 17 matchup with the Steelers before potentially returning for Baltimore's first playoff game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Ravens secured the AFC's No. 1 overall seed in the postseason with Sunday's victory, so Ingram may have been in store for inactive status or at least a limited workload in a mostly meaningless regular-season finale even if the injury hadn't intervened. Ingram's calf strain now makes it an even easier decision for the Ravens to withhold him from Week 17 action, but don't expect coach John Harbaugh to offer confirmation on the running back's status until after the results of his MRI are available. Assuming Ingram in fact is out until the Ravens' divisional-round game, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill would headline the team's ground attack.