Ingram (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Ingram isn't expected to play Sunday after missing practice all week. In his anticipated absence, look for Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to handle the team's rushing duties this weekend. In that looming time-share, both backs will carry modest fantasy utility against Pittsburgh's rugged run defense, though Dobbins' potential involvement in the passing game boosts his PPR value.