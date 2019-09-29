Ravens' Mark Ingram: Maintains efficiency in loss

Ingram rushed 12 times for 71 yards and a two-point conversion while catching his lone target for no gain in Sunday's 40-25 loss to the Browns. He also lost a fumble.

Ingram's volume was truncated with the Ravens playing from behind throughout, but he averaged a robust 5.9 yards per carry and punched in a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. The former Saints running back sits at 6.0 yards per carry and five touchdowns through his first four games with Baltimore, and he'll get his first taste of the vaunted Ravens-Steelers rivalry in Pittsburgh in Week 5.