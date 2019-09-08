Ravens' Mark Ingram: Makes mark in team debut
Ingram rushed 14 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 59-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He was not targeted in the passing game.
Ingram was confirmed as the clear-cut lead back heading into Week 1, and he made good on that designation with a stellar start to his Ravens career. The veteran was highly efficient on a yards-per-carry basis and capped off his rewarding fantasy line with a pair of short touchdown runs. Although the 29-year-old wasn't utilized in the passing game whatsoever Sunday, those familiar with Ingram's body of work can quickly identify this as an outlier largely driven by the atypical game conditions of the lopsided contest. Therefore, as impressive as he was on the ground versus Miami, much more well-round performances are likely in Ingram's future. He'll look to start making good on that potential versus the Cardinals in a Week 2 home battle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...