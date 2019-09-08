Ingram rushed 14 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 59-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He was not targeted in the passing game.

Ingram was confirmed as the clear-cut lead back heading into Week 1, and he made good on that designation with a stellar start to his Ravens career. The veteran was highly efficient on a yards-per-carry basis and capped off his rewarding fantasy line with a pair of short touchdown runs. Although the 29-year-old wasn't utilized in the passing game whatsoever Sunday, those familiar with Ingram's body of work can quickly identify this as an outlier largely driven by the atypical game conditions of the lopsided contest. Therefore, as impressive as he was on the ground versus Miami, much more well-round performances are likely in Ingram's future. He'll look to start making good on that potential versus the Cardinals in a Week 2 home battle.