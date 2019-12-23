Ravens' Mark Ingram: MRI on tap

Ingram, who suffered a calf strain in Sunday's 31-15 win over the Browns, was sporting a walking boot after the game and is slated to undergo an MRI, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.

On the plus side, coach John Harbaugh relayed with regard to the running back's calf injury that "there's no kind of structural issues or anything like that. His calf was cramping. We'll just have to see (Monday) to what degree, to what extent that means." Harbaugh's words offer hope that Ingram's issue isn't a serious one, but with the Ravens having clinched the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed, it's not hard to imagine the team resting several key players in Week 17, especially those who are banged up, like Ingram. If he doesn't play this coming weekend against the Steelers, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill and would head Baltimore's backfield in the team's regular-season finale.