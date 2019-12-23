Ravens' Mark Ingram: MRI on tap
Ingram, who suffered a calf strain in Sunday's 31-15 win over the Browns, was sporting a walking boot after the game and is slated to undergo an MRI, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.
On the plus side, coach John Harbaugh relayed with regard to the running back's calf injury that "there's no kind of structural issues or anything like that. His calf was cramping. We'll just have to see (Monday) to what degree, to what extent that means." Harbaugh's words offer hope that Ingram's issue isn't a serious one, but with the Ravens having clinched the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed, it's not hard to imagine the team resting several key players in Week 17, especially those who are banged up, like Ingram. If he doesn't play this coming weekend against the Steelers, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill and would head Baltimore's backfield in the team's regular-season finale.
More News
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram: Suffers strained calf•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram: Dealing with calf injury•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram: Suffers calf injury•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram: Rock-solid complementary effort•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram: Contributes 79 yards from scrimmage•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram: Out-rushed by Jackson in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...