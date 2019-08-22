Ravens' Mark Ingram: Not spotted during warmups
Ingram wasn't spotted during warmups in advance of Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Ingram's perch atop the Ravens' running back depth chart looks secure, so the the team will look to get his backups reps over the next two preseason contests with an eye toward establishing a complementary/change-of-pace pecking order.
