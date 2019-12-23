Ravens' Mark Ingram: Officially out for Week 17
Coach John Harbaugh officially ruled Ingram (calf) out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
According to Harbaugh, the MRI that Ingram underwent Monday revealed a "mild-to-moderate calf strain," so the Ravens won't take any chances with their top running back in a meaningless regular-season finale. With Ingram idle Week 17, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill should share the load at running back, with the latter projecting as the greater pass-catching threat of the two. Since the Ravens having secured the AFC's top overall seed in the postseason, Harbaugh said he's hopeful Ingram will be ready to play in Baltimore's playoff opener in the divisional round after having two full weeks off to recover, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
