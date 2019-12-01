Ravens' Mark Ingram: Out-rushed by Jackson in win

Ingram rushed 15 times for 59 yards and caught both of his targets for three yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over San Francisco.

Ingram was overshadowed on the ground by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who rushed for over 100 yards and successfully called his own number from one yard out in the second quarter. Still, Ingram got 15 of the 22 carries by Ravens running backs and has carried the ball at least 12 times in all but one game this season. The veteran running back will retain a prominent role in what will be a smash-mouth Week 14 contest in Buffalo.