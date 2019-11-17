Ravens' Mark Ingram: Pair of receiving scores in win

Ingram rushed 13 times for 48 yards and secured three of four targets for 37 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 41-7 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Ingram had a rather ordinary day on the ground, but he made up for it with his first pair of receiving scores of the season. The veteran made a particularly nifty move on his 12-yard touchdown grab early in the fourth quarter by putting on the brakes to left a defender fly by before continuing to the end zone. Ingram will look to build on his fruitful performance against the Rams in a Week 12 Monday night interconference matchup.