Ingram logged no touches while playing just one of the Ravens' 60 offensive snaps Monday in the team's 47-42 win over the Browns.

Ingram's role within the Baltimore offense had already been declining steadily since he returned to action Week 10 following a two-game absence due to an ankle sprain, but Monday represented a new low for the 30-year-old. He played fewer snaps than any of the four running backs on the 53-man roster, as all of J.K. Dobbins (37), Gus Edwards (16) and Justice Hill (six) outpaced him. Hill's usage ahead of Ingram in particular is notable, as the second-year player had previously been limited almost exclusively to a special-teams role when Baltimore has been at full strength in the backfield. Given that head coach John Harbaugh seems comfortable proceeding with Dobbins and Edwards as the Ravens' primary options in the backfield, it wouldn't be surprising if Ingram was a healthy inactive for any of the team's final three regular-season contests.