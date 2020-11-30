Ingram (illness) and J.K. Dobbins (illness) will be eligible to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before Wednesday's game at Pittsburgh, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The pair tested positive for COVID-19 early last week, but the new postponement pushing the contest from Tuesday to Wednesday opens the window for them to be available. However, that doesn't mean it's guaranteed Dobbins or Ingram will be cleared to play, though it's a glimmer of hope for Baltimore which is already without a plethora of players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness).