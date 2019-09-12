Ingram (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ingram played well into the second half of Sunday's 59-10 win over Miami, finishing with 14 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He was limited at Wednesday's practice but now appears fine for Baltimore's home opener Sunday against the Cardinals. Ingram will lose some work to Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, but there's no question the 29-year-old is the starter and the first option in a busy backfield.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • brown-raiders-2.jpg

    Week 2 Trade Values Chart

    Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week