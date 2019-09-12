Ravens' Mark Ingram: Practices without limitation
Ingram (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ingram played well into the second half of Sunday's 59-10 win over Miami, finishing with 14 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He was limited at Wednesday's practice but now appears fine for Baltimore's home opener Sunday against the Cardinals. Ingram will lose some work to Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, but there's no question the 29-year-old is the starter and the first option in a busy backfield.
