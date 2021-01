Ingram (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after logging a full practice Friday.

Meanwhile, Gus Edwards (back) is listed as questionable after being limited at practice Friday. If he's limited or out this weekend, Ingram -- who's been a healthy scratch of late -- could (health permitting) return to the mix behind J.K. Dobbins, but in that scenario, he wouldn't be a high-percentage fantasy lineup option.