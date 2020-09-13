Ingram ran for 29 yards on 10 carries during Sunday's 38-6 win against the Browns.
Coming off his third 1,000-yard rushing campaign of the past four seasons, Ingram's 2020 fantasy outlook may be trending downward following Week 1 developments. It was expected that J.K. Dobbins would cut into the veteran's workload this year, but the rookie's goal-line usage forebodes a potential decrease to Ingram's 15 total touchdowns from 2019 -- a critical factor to his fantasy utility. Game flow may have reduced Ingram's touch count in Week 1 with Baltimore carrying a three-possession lead throughout the second half, but it's notable that he only had two games with fewer than 12 carries in 15 appearances last season. In what figures to be a more closely-contested game Week 2 against the Texans, Ingram's workload will be important to monitor as he faces a defense that surrendered 166 rushing yards to the Chiefs on Thursday night.
More News
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram: Facing more competition•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram: Anticipates playing into mid-30s•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Feeling better after resting•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Struggles with calf in upset loss•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Back in action Saturday•
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram II: Likely to play Saturday•