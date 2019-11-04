Ravens' Mark Ingram: Racks up 144 yards

Ingram rushed 15 times for 115 yards and added 29 receiving yards on two receptions (three targets) in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Patriots.

Ingram was able to break the century mark on the ground for the first time since Week 3 against the Chiefs, but this time it came against the Patriots' stout 3-4 defense that ranked 4th against the run (85.3 rushing yards allowed per game) heading into this primetime showdown. The 29-year-old wasn't being met by defenders until well after the line of scrimmage on most of his runs. The threat of Lamar Jackson's scrambles to the outside spread New England's front seven out more than they have been against other rushing attacks. This strong performance was a welcomed sight for Ingram's fantasy owners, as the power back had really cooled off after leading all fantasy backs in scoring through the first three weeks of the season. While Sunday's results surpassed pregame expectations, Ingram should carry lofty projections heading into a Week 9 contest against the Bengals' NFL-worst rushing defense.