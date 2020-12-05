Ingram was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
The backfield-by-committee approach has completely capped Ingram's fantasy upside regardless of his health, but it'll be interesting to see how the Ravens deploy their veteran back considering the emergence of J.K. Dobbins, who was also activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, and the continual production of Gus Edwards. For the moment, third-string quarterback Trace McSorley is projected to take the snaps under center which might further limit the Ravens' offense, but Lamar Jackson could join a number of his other teammates to be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list once he's eligible to return Sunday.
