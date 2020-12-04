Ingram (illness) was cleared to return to the Ravens' facility Friday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Ingram remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and therefore hasn't resumed practicing with the team, but his presence at the facility suggests his return to the 53-man roster is imminent. Considering Ingram has been away with the team since testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 23, the Ravens may not be counting on him to handle a major role even if he gains clearance for Tuesday's game against the Cowboys. With J.K. Dobbins having beaten him back from the reserve/COVID-19 list and Gus Edwards also on hand, Ingram's fantasy upside will be capped by the Ravens' backfield committee even after his recovery from the coronavirus is further in the rear-view mirror.